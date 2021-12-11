Manchester City Finish Wolves, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game an incredible mark as its his 100th in the Premier League.

City beat a quite feisty Wolves side to extend the lead at the top of the table. We win, move with a clean sheet and continue onwards.

On to the reaction -

Pep Guardiola Reaction

(On Sterling)

“It’s a great number at his age, 100 goals is a lot.

“Congratulations. Like the100 clean sheets from Eddie - congratulations to both and to the team, of course.”

(On the game)

“In general we were good. We were not so clever in the final third, some players dropped their performance and some players are coming into their best.

“We conceded one chance in 94 minutes. We created chances to score more but we were not clinical enough to convert them.”

“Our best taker by far is Riyad,” said the boss.

“He has shown under pressure he can do it. Gundogan is another but he wasn’t on the pitch because he has pain in his back and he has struggled in the last few games with it and with the position, so we have to reflect what we have to do to recover him.

“So, in that moment they choose. Bernardo is a good taker, Rodri could do it, but Raheem wanted to and he scored the goal - I appreciate this.

“The guys who miss still take responsibility to do it.”

“It’s good because we will improve for the future.

“With ten players from Wolves, it’s so difficult to play against a team like this. The spaces are so minor. They are so good at defending.

“In the last 10 games, they lost just two. Last week late in the game against Liverpool. We knew how difficult it would be and we had to be patient.

