Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Wolves

Manchester City 1, Raheem Sterling (66’)

Wolves 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win on the night as City play a solid match in the end. Good performances from Raheem Sterling, Gundogan and Phil Foden was enough for a win.

A much different match filled with several chance creation and just enough finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was equally as frustrating, but City won in the end.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including the entire backline.

The story of the night was City’s strong yet just returning to full strength lineup that led to a nice win as the team overall did enough.

City move, still leading the league.

A more than solid day of football.

