Manchester City November Winners

November was a hugely successful month for Manchester City, winning every fixture – Club Brugge, Manchester United, Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham. It goes without saying that November was not an easy set of fixtures either.

Therefore, it was no surprise when the Premier League announced earlier today that Pep Guardiola had won the manager of the month award for the tenth time.

In terms of club awards, there was only one player who was ever going to win player of the month, and that of course, was Bernardo Silva. For the third month running Silva has been magnificent to watch and has controlled each match as well as seeming like he has glued the ball to his foot at times.

Silva is easily in the top three players in the world right now and terrifyingly for the rest of the league. He is not looking like stopping anytime soon, with the Portuguese magician being undroppable.

Silva’s goal against Aston Villa will undoubtedly win December’s goal of the month for the blues, if not in the Premier League, but let’s discuss City’s November goal of the month. The goal came from a pretty unlikely source – Rodri – but safe to say it was an absolute beauty of a strike. It came against Everton, and from roughly 25 yards out flew right into the top left corner. Not only was it a brilliant strike, but City were only 1-0 up at this point so Rodri’s strike proved important to guarantee the 3 points in a tough month of fixtures.

As mentioned, with no doubt, unless there is a miracle, to what December’s City goal of the month will be, and it looks very much like Bernardo is shining once again – who do you think will win goal and player of the month for December as it stands overall in the league?