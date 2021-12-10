Erling Haaland Situation Becomes Clearer

It’s down to two teams That’s what the reports say anyway. Erling Haaland’s situation has become much clearer as his agent has said his list consists of four teams, two of which are the only that can pay his wages. That eliminates FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are the two front runners. The news comes as a relief for fans who hoped this deal could be completed in the January window. If it’s really down to us and Real, I do really fancy City’s chances.

It would be a serious investment in both fee, agents and wages. Haaland is a proven commodity so it makes sense for City to make him priority number one.

The agent role could prove an obstacle as Pep Guardiola and Mino Raiola are not really friendly, but that can be mitigated by having either Txiki Bergistan or Ferran Soriano run point on getting the deal done.

Alas, we are closer to a resolution and for that we should be conscious it could be done here soon.