Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge v Wolves.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday, 11 December, 2021 kick off at 12.30 pm (BST, UK), 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

A rough defeat to RB Leipzig in last outing brought an end to a seven-match winning run in all competitions for Manchester City.

In league play the last domestic defeat came at the hands of Crystal Palace back in October, but five successive league victories have moved the defending champions top of the Premier League table for the first time this season.

After winning five of their previous seven Premier League matches before a 0-0 draw with Norwich in late November, Wolves have failed to claim maximum points in each of their last three games.

Bruno Lage’s side currently sit eighth, but victory at the Etihad Stadium could move Saturday’s opponents up to sixth in the table. A cracking matchup is in store.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side has only Ferran Torres is out. Nathan Ake and Phil Foden are doubtful. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For Wolves, Jonny, Neto, Nouri, Boly and Mosquera are out!

Prediction

Manchester City 4-1 Wolves