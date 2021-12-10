Pep Talk: “...it was always tough in last years when we faced Wolves and tomorrow will be no exception.”

Pep’s preview of Saturday’s early kick off against Wolves has concluded and we have your best bits.

From the ongoing pandemic, injuries, an NYCFC shoutout and the Wolves style, Pep had a little bit of everything.

Let’s dive in-

‘The concern is always here. The variant is still in society. We follow the protocols and everyone is on alert. It happens at other clubs so it can happen here. Masks, social distance, be sensible.’

‘We will assess this afternoon [injuries]. We are training in a few hours.’

‘They (Wolves) scored 12 goals and conceded 13 and are so stable. They played more between the lines last season, it was always tough in last years when we faced Wolves and tomorrow will be no exception.’

‘When you have an injury in your ankle and two months of holiday, you will recover incredibly well - but when you play every three days, you will have niggles. But he [Foden] is getting better. He will dictate and say how he feels after games.’

‘No it’s not just about Liverpool. When you have played 15 games and you can take a look at goals scored, goals conceded - their balance is stable, few on both sides. Always when we face Wolves it has been a tight game. They have structure, pace up front and good character.’

‘My words won’t change anything. When you have just two days rest there’s no time for players to recover. We discuss every year and nothing changes, we pray the players won’t get injured. The players stretch their limits as much as possible.’

‘Wow, first big congratulations [NYCFC]. When Domenec was there, they made a big step forward, finishing first in the conference but then went out. Now the new manager has done something good. This organisation is built for that. It’s great for this brand and New York.’