Manchester City Women quartet Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Jill Scott and Georgia Stanway were all on the scoresheet as England Women thrashed Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

The City girls accounted for almost half of England’s incredible tally, with White bagging a hat-trick to become England’s record goalscorer, while Hemp helped herself to four goals. Stanway scored a 52nd minute penalty and Scott hit England’s previous record-equalling 13th as the Lionesses blew their opponents away.

It was a night that records tumbled for the Lionesses as they produced an outstanding performance to dispatch their European opponents in ruthless fashion.

White scored her first after just six minutes to put her level on goals with Kelly Smith’s 46. Three minutes later, White broke that record and savoured the moment to put England 3-0 up. All this after Arsenal’s Beth Mead had opened the scoring in the 3rd minute. Mead made it 4-0 in the 12th minute before Hemp got in on the act.

The City star got her first on 18 minutes to make it 5-0 and Mead completed a 23-minute hat-trick to send England 6-0 up. United’s Ella Toone scored England’s seventh, before Hemp grabbed her second on the stroke of half-time.

Any thoughts that the Lionesses would take their foot off the gas were put to bed four minutes into the second half when White completed her hat-trick while scoring her 48th England goal.

Three minutes later, Stanway got her goal, dispatching a 52nd minute penalty, before Jess Carter ad Bethany England scored within five minutes of each other. White was replaced in the 60th minute by Alessia Russo at the same time Scott replaced Stanway.

Scott then scored England’s record-equalling 13th goal and Russo got her first of the night on 71 minutes. Hemp completed the third hat-trick of the night in the 76th minute, and Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs bagged a goal on 80. Russo then completed her hat-trick, scoring in the 81st and 82nd minute to give United fans something to never shut up about.

Bethany England scored her second of the night with six minutes left and Hemp finished off the scoring on 88 minutes to score her fourth and England’s 20th of the night.

As well as scoring a penalty, Stanway got a double hat-trick of assists, including setting up all three of White’s goals and hemp’s 18th minute strike. Hemp herself supplied two assists for Mead and England while Scott set up Hemp for her hat-trick. Defender Alex Greenwood also got herself a hat-trick of assists, providing the final passes for England, Scott and Nobbs to score.

The Lionesses remain top of their group, winning all six of their matches under Sarina Wiegman so far, have scored 53 goals and yet to concede.

City’s Lionesses can now take a break until the WSL resumes on 12th December with a trip to Birmingham City.