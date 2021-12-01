Cole Palmer gives U-23 team win over Leeds United

Manchester City’s U-23 line-up took home vital points on Monday after defeating Leeds United 3-2.

The game itself was full of action from start to finish with the first blow coming in the 36th minute as Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled by CJ Egan-Riley, Greenwood converted the penalty giving Leeds a 1-0 lead which they would keep going into half-time.

The Blues would start off the second half on fire as Kayky equalized the match after driving taking the ball from the right side of the penalty box and laying it in over Kristoffer Klaesson’s head.

In the 64th minute, a mistimed tackle by Manchester City midfielder Roméo Lavia would earn him his second yellow card of the game reducing the Blues to 10 players on the pitch.

As play resumed, Leeds would regain the lead as Greenwood would score again, this time finding the space between Luke Mbete and Cole Palmer within the penalty box to strike the ball just out of the grasp of a diving Mikki van Sas.

Leeds would only stay ahead of the Blues for 10 minutes as James McAtee drove a shot in after Palmer took the ball from City’s half.

Shortly after four minutes for stoppage time was put onto the clock, Cole Palmer tapped a dispossessed save from Klaesson giving Manchester City the lead going into the final moments of stoppage time.

Leeds would go on one more offensive drive highlighted by a deflected shot by Stuart McKinstry that would’ve tied the game.

The Blues took down Leeds United 3-2, giving them the crucial points they needed going into Monday’s match. It was the first time this season that Manchester City has won a game when they didn’t have more possession.

Following the victory, City is now tied with Tottenham on points and goal difference. Had the Blues won by two goals, they would’ve found themselves in sole possession of third place behind Arsenal and West Ham United.

The standings might just be settled following Manchester City’s next fixture as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in Enfield on Saturday, December 4th.