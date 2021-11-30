Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge in a game Aston Villa.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Time and Date: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021 kick off at 20.15 pm (BST, UK), 3.15 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Mike Dean.

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Darren Cann.

Fourth official: Craig Pawson.

VAR: Kevin Friend.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: Amazon Prime (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

Villa come into the game full of confidence after winning both of Steven Gerrard’s matches since he took over as manager.

Guardiola’s side are also in fantastic form, winning the last three league matches, scoring seven and conceding just once in the process.

City go into the game with 29 points from 13 matches, whilst Villa have 16 points from the same number of fixtures. The Jack Grealish factor will be in display, we’ll see how they receive him.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Ferran Torres out with injury and Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are questionable. Kevin De Bruyne is out with COVID. Aymeric Laporte is suspended. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For Aston Villa, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are out.

Prediction

