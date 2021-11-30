Ellen White Breaks England Women’s all-time Goals Record

Ellen White has become England Women’s all-time record goal scorer. Just a day after being names to the top 20 players on the planet at the Ballon d’Or

The City and England striker notched two goals in the opening eight minutes of Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifying game against Latvia to leapfrog Kelly Smith in the Lionesses’ goal scoring charts with 47 goals.

Fresh from marking her 100th appearance for her country on Saturday with a goal, the 32-year-old made history once more at the Keepmoat Stadium, while Lauren Hemp also struck her first England goals.

