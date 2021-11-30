Manchester City Women Rank in Ballon D’or Awards

The Ballon d’Or awards took place for the first time since 2019 in Paris on Monday evening.

Alexei Putelles won the award after a magnificent season at FC Barcelona. Her earning of the trophy made her a first time winner for the women’s Ballon d’Or.

For Man City, they claimed two spots in the top 20. Well kind of, seeing as Sam Mewis was written in as being with the NC Courage (USA) despite playing half the year at City. So like 1.5?

Anyway, it’s a testament to City’s development and still with much to go have performed fairly well in these awards.

With Mewis it was performances at City, NC Courage and the USWNT that led to her nomination.

Clocking in the top 20 was Ellen White. The City striker has been a rockstar for most of her tenure at City and that led to this nomination. Her start to 2021 was perhaps her most memorable as the forward started the year with a bang: on the scoresheet in a thumping 7-0 thrashing of Aston Villa to spark a superb run of 11 goals in 12 games for Club and country.

Well deserved inclusions for both players. CMON CITY!