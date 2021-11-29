Rodrigo: “It’s a good victory for us.”

Rodrigo was full of praise as Manchester City’s battling qualities shined, after the defending Premier League champions took all three points in difficult conditions against West Ham United.

A great result and Rodrigo spoke about that, his form and the current squad. Let’s dive in-

“Today was a battle on the pitch,” he said. “It was a difficult day due to the weather conditions. “But of course, it is always difficult against this team, they one of the toughest in the league. “In the second half we dominated more and created more chances. It’s a good victory for us.” “We all need to be involved. Everyone is going to be important. “People who maybe weren’t involved as much early in the season are now taking the responsibility. “We have key players out, but we’re still winning and playing well - that’s the key to success at the end of the season.”

Good comments by Rodri, the turn around will be fierce for City as they face Aston Villa on 01 Dec. We’ll hope this form continues.