Manchester City Win vs West Ham, 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City had to battle a game West Ham and severe winter conditions to earn a slight 2-1 victory at the Etihad.
In freezing temperatures, Ilkay Gundogan gave City a first-half lead after good work by Riyad Mahrez.
Though chances came and went for the champions, sub Fernandinho’s 90th-minute goal proved vital, with Manuel Lanzini pulling one back in added time.
Win, still second and we move. On to the reaction-
Pep Guardiola Reaction
“No. The groundskeepers, the guys who take care of the pitch, were the men of the match today,”
“They did an incredible job for us to be able to play the game today.
“We came from a tough game in midweek against PSG and we know exactly which team we face today.
“The amount of chances we created in the first half, in the conditions that we played, [it’s] a huge victory for us, for the effort for the players, for the performance in general.
“We didn’t concede much, we controlled the counter attack. Maybe we could have found another rhythm but the weather didn’t allow us to do it.
“A good performance from all of us.”
Notable Tweets
FULL TIME | We secure the three points!— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2021
2-1 ⚒ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/bVhHslzEcE
+3 at a COLD ETIHAD great team performance pic.twitter.com/v33jRMDrOa— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 28, 2021
Crucial win for so many reasons. ❄️ Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, Cityzens pic.twitter.com/bfOoWBtTQ0— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 28, 2021
A little bit cold today!❄️— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) November 28, 2021
+3 important points #alômãe#gratidão#doperi pic.twitter.com/wiAvbmE4Zc
Not even gonna complain about losing the clean sheet cos I’m just happy we won. 3 points is all that matters today— ⚡️ (@Priceless_Silva) November 28, 2021
