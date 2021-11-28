Do the Ferran Torres to Barcelona Rumours Highlight Issues at Manchester City?

Reports that Ferran Torres is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Barcelona are making the rounds in the media.

The forward, who joined City from Valencia at the beginning of last season is reported to be keen on a move back to Spain. It is understood that Barcelona’s new manager Xavi Hernandez wants the player as part of his new attack as he rebuilds.

There are further claims that the player has spoken with Pep Guardiola about his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium in January and the City boss has given a green light to the move. That is subject to both clubs agreeing a transfer fee.

Others have reported that Torres has even reached an agreement with Barcelona ahead of the move.

This brings up several issues.

First of all, is Torres free to discuss his future with other clubs when he is still under contract at City? He still has three-and-half years to run on his current deal.

If the reports are to be believed, the 21-year-old really wants to leave. He has even handed in a transfer request.

But why would Barcelona go into transfer talks with a player in total disregard to the fact that he is contracted to another club? It’s common to hear managers refuse to comment on transfers involving players of other clubs because they are still under contract.

Another point worthy of note is Guardiola’s role in this. Although even high-profile media outlets are carrying these reports, until there’s a confirmation by either clubs involved, the City boss can be given the benefit of the doubt.

Otherwise the departure of Eric Garcia and even Sergio Aguero to Camp Nou suggests the Catalan manager is trying his best to give his former club a helping hand.

There’s nothing wrong with that. But it should not be at City’s expense.

Torres is a talented player that much is expected from. But City signed him with an eye on the future. Therefore, he should not be encouraged to leave, especially by the manager.

If anything, the manager should be giving him reasons to stay.

Finally, if it turns out that the player is bent on leaving, the Spanish side should be made to pay a huge fee to act as a deterrent to others and prevent this from developing into a pattern.

That could actually solve the problem for City as the Spanish side's financial problems have been well publicized. A prohibitive fee could lead to a withdrawal from the side.