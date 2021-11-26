Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge in a game West Ham.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday, 28 November, 2021 kick off at 14.00 pm (BST, UK), 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City and West Ham have both won four of their last five league matches, meaning both sides are in good league form.

The Hammers fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, whilst City eased past Everton.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, City sit second in the table with 26 points, whilst the Hammers are fourth with 23 points

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Ferran Torres out with injury and Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are questionable. Kevin De Bruyne is out with COVID. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For West Ham only Angel Ogbonna will miss out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 West Ham