Pep Talk: “You have highs and lows, it’s important that the lows aren’t too low,”

Pep Guardiola is back ahead of the big match vs West Ham this weekend. He spoke about some injury updates, the highs and lows of the season and Raheem Sterling’s resurgence.

Let’s dive in-

“They are training individually,” on Grealish and Foden

“They are much better, especially Phil. Right now they are on a day off and tomorrow we train in the morning and we will see how they feel.

“We will not take risks, but hopefully they will come back soon.

“For the tast game against Paris Saint-Germain we had 17 players, just 15 in the first team, McAtee and Palmer helped us.

“With this amount of games, we need them back as soon as possible to help us.”

“The symptoms other people say when you have got COVID, he feels it.

“Now he is seven or eight days. A few more days and we will do a PCR test and if he is negative he will be back.”

“I am so glad for him, it helps us that’s for sure,” on Sterling

“Of course, he will fight to be better and better. It is important for the strikers and wingers to score a lot of goals for us and a lot of assists.

“He was decisive. He was completely decisive in what we have done in the last three years.

“Scoring goals gives a lot of confidence, but still he knows he can do better and be aggressive and win duels one against one and arrive in the final third.

“This is a step to get back to his best form.”

“You have highs and lows, it’s important that the lows aren’t too low,” he added.

“They want to perform well. At the same time, relax. It doesn’t depend on individual [success] it’s the team.

“Be on the pitch and, when the manager gives you the opportunity, do your best. Raheem and everyone, that’s all.

“They have to know it is normal for their level to drop. With this crazy calendar they don’t have time to rest.

“You cannot imagine how difficult it is for the players every three days. It is so demanding. So, you have to come back to the basics.

“Sometimes you help the team with the defensive work and step by step you come back. When one player doesn’t play good, I don’t doubt they have the skills.

“Do the basics and step by step you will come back.”