Gabriel Jesus: “Very happy because we qualified as first place in the group which is important for us.”

Gabriel Jesus was in a complimentary mood after he helped secure the win for City against PSG. Speaking after scoring his goal, he hit on Bernardo’s impact how he feel and much more!

Let’s dive in-

“Thanks to Bernardo! I know his quality, that’s why I waited and finished good,” he said.

“I helped my team, that’s what I want to do when I come onto the pitch. It was a great ball from Bernardo so I had to score!

“We have a lot of players who can play well and help the team - our power as a team is this. Everyone wants to play a good pass to the other player. Nobody is selfish here - we all want to win the game.”

“Very happy with the three points,” said the Portugal international. “Very happy because we qualified as first place in the group which is important for us.

“And we’re also very happy because our fans deserved a good performance and a good win.

“You’re never safe against PSG, if you even give them a little space, they will create chances. That is football - that’s how it is. It’s always tough against a team like this, I can imagine it was very exciting for the fans!”