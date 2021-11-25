Manchester City Dispose of PSG, 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Thanks to second half goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus shot City to a deserved Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain and secured a spot into the last 16.

Great win, result and we move as top in the group!

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Of course, PSG, what a team, what players, what could I say. Performance is quite similar to Paris a month ago. Today we created more chances in the first half. “We played really well and always we had the sense that they could run, wow. They have a lot of quality, we tried to defend away from our goal because they can do anything. “Except for the five minutes after our goal when they counter attacked but could not finish because Ruben defended really well… Congrats to everyone in the club. “We are into last 16 and will try our best in February to go to quarters.”

Notable Tweets

The result we deserved cos we dominated from start to finish Top of the group! Gr support tonight @mancity pic.twitter.com/eskKKhygNJ — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 24, 2021

Buzzing with tonight’s result!

Very happy to qualify top of the group and play my part in the first goal ⚽️



You fans were amazing as always! pic.twitter.com/mshhuMRueZ — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) November 24, 2021