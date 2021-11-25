 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manchester City Dispose of PSG, 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Great win and result as City top the group.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Thanks to second half goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus shot City to a deserved Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain and secured a spot into the last 16.

Great win, result and we move as top in the group!

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Of course, PSG, what a team, what players, what could I say. Performance is quite similar to Paris a month ago. Today we created more chances in the first half.

“We played really well and always we had the sense that they could run, wow. They have a lot of quality, we tried to defend away from our goal because they can do anything.

“Except for the five minutes after our goal when they counter attacked but could not finish because Ruben defended really well… Congrats to everyone in the club.

“We are into last 16 and will try our best in February to go to quarters.”

Notable Tweets

