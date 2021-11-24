Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-1 PSG

Manchester City 2, Raheem Sterling (63’) Gabriel Jesus (76’)

PSG 1, Kylian Mbappé (50’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners on the night as City win a comfortable match in the end. Good performances from Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and others made it a nice night.

A more dominant than usual match filled with better chance creation and near total domination. Man City was well on the ball and had a great start before it evened out some.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was just as nice as Gabe Jesus as a sub, really impressed as did the backline.

City had a lot of other players who played well including Rodri.

The story of the night was City’s win at home and doing it comfortably.

City move and cement their spot as group leaders.

A successful day of football.

