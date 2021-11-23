Manchester City v PSG: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the super group matches continue!

Manchester City are facing a talented PSG side.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant referees: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA), Fabiano Preti (ITA)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Assistant VAR: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Fourth official: Luca Pairetto (ITA)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

Victory at home to Everton on Sunday means City come into the tie off the back of three successive victories in all competitions.

Win over Brugge means we currently sit top of Group A in the Champions League and second in the Premier League table, three points off the summit.

PSG are one point and one place behind City after drawing 2-2 with RB Leipzig in their last European outing.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are 11 points clear at the top of French Ligue 1 however, and beat Nantes 3-1 at the weekend.

It should be a great match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Kevin De Buryne, Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish look out. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For PSG, they have Julian Draxler and Rafinha out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 PSG