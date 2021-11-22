Rodrigo: “We need to win, win and win and there is no other way to win the Premier League.”

Rodrigo had a marvelous display as City downed a game Everton side on his golazo. The midfielder played a complete match and had much to say after the match.

Let’s dive in-

“Everton has a top team, they are very narrow and hard to score goals against,” he said.

“From the first minute to the 90 we were unbelievable. We were very focused, it’s not easy after the national break. We showed that we’re in a good moment.

“We know we have to give 100% of us every game. We need to win, win and win and there is no other way to win the Premier League.

“We know it’s going to be a tough season with tough contenders. But, we don’t focus much on them, we focus on ourselves and go every game to play like we did today. We’re growing with every game.”

“Of course I am very happy with my goal, I don’t score many,” he said. “Many times I don’t have the opportunity to shoot as I pass, but at that moment I felt it, kind of a rocket.

“I’m very happy because the goal was a beauty.

“It’s always difficult after international break. The crowd realised how good we are at this moment of the season. I think we are outstanding right now.”