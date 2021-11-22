Manchester City Down Everton, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

Rodrigo scored a goal of the season contender as Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 in a dominating fashion at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals galore in this one as City played well all match and had many good performances all around. Shoutout to Sterling who recorded his 300th Premier League match!

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

I said many times, all of us we believe, not just me, Txiki (Begiristain) as well, we believe we have a good generation in the academy, with four or five players with quite good potential to help us. “These guys have a good quality. Cole (Palmer), James (McAtee), Romeo (Lavia), Sam Edozie - he is injured - Luke Mbete, Liam Delap is injured and a top striker. We have good players in the academy. “For our fans, I know how they like to see Phil and Cole and the next one to come. The rest is about being patient. Work hard and when they have opportunities, they have to play good.” “It was good before the international break and it was good after the break,” “We made a lot of passes and at the right moment attacked them and when we lost the ball were good in transition. “We handled the moments in the game. I’m so satisfied with the performance after the international break. “We were really good and I’m very pleased. We knew, the last time we played against Rafa with Newcastle, we always struggled a lot. We won by a small margin. “That’s why it was so difficult. We knew they could play four or five at the back. That’s why it is important to move a lot.

