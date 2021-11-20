Manchester City v Everton - Stats and Facts

Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as the blues look to get back to winning ways at home in the Premier League.

The blues were beaten 2-0 in their last home match against Crystal Palace, and will no doubt have their targets set on an out of form Everton side that have won once in eight league and cup matches.

Sunday’s match will be the 94th encounter between these two teams, a fixture that goes back as far as 1899 when the two first met in a league match. Everton won that encounter 2-1 and it would be the first of 19 victories the Toffees have enjoyed on City soil.

Their second was a 3-1 win on Boxing Day in 1903, but then City went on a run of 8 successive victories over the Mersey blues. Everton wins at City were sporadic over the following years, and only gained their first back-to-back wins at Maine Road in the early 1990’s. The Toffees won 1-0 in September 1991, when Michael Hughes blasted a last-minute penalty over the bar, then won again on the final day of the inaugural Premier League season with a 5-2 victory at Maine Road.

Everton’s longest winning run at City came between February 2008 and December 2010, when they beat the blues four times (0-2, 0-1, 0-2 and 1-2). Since then, the Toffees haven’t won in 11 league and cup visits.

If City avoid defeat tomorrow, it will equal the longest unbeaten run at home against the Toffees. Between April 1974 and October 1985, City remained unbeaten in 12 matches. However, the blues won just 5 of those fixtures, with 7 ending in a draw.

Speaking of draws, this fixture has ended in a draw on 22 occasions, and has only ended goalless six times, five of those in the league and one n the FA Cup. The highest score draw was 4-4 in September 1925 and Everton have scored on four or more times at City just twice since (4-2 in 1957 and 5-2 in 1993).

City have won the lion’s share of matches with 68 wins. Their biggest win over Everton 6-2 in December 1957 and have hit four or more on 12 occasions. In the Premier League era, City have put five past Everton three times.

The blues have kept 36 clean sheets in their home fixture with Everton in all competitions, while Everton have prevented the blues from scoring fifteen times, the most recent coming in January 2016, when the two played out a goalless draw.

In all competitions, City have scored 164 goals, while Everton have breached the City goal on 87 occasions.

One for the superstitious. This fixture has been played just 7 times in November, with City winning 4 to Everton’s 1. This fixture has never been played on 21st November; the closest was 19th November 1966 when City won 1-0.