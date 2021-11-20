Manchester City Celebrating Ederson with Documentary

Ederson Santana de Moraes has been nothing short of sensational since arriving at Manchester City from Benfica in 2017. Eyebrows were raised in some quarters concerning the acquisition of the relatively unknown Brazilian as City paid £35m for his services. It was a world record fee for a goalkeeper at the time.

He has since shown why the club rated him so highly, fitting in seamlessly into the team. His contributions have been outstanding, helping the team win the Premier League and League Cup double in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

With him in goal, City have gone on to dominate the English game for the last four seasons.

But the journey to the top has not been a straightforward one for Ederson. A lot has happened along the way both good and bad. All have worked together to produce one of the best players to man the goal post in the round leather game.

Pep Guardiola has worked with some of the best goalkeepers of the modern era in his career as a manager. The list includes exceptional talents like Victor Valdes and Manuel Neuer. But the City boss ranks Ederson as the best he has worked with, particularly with the ball at his feet.

In recognition of his contributions to the team, the club has put together a new documentary chronicling his life and career from humble beginnings back in his hometown of Osasco in Sao Paulo.

The three-part series documentary is set to be released on Thursday 25 November and will be shown on CITY+.

The story reveals his journey from Osasco, where he started out as a left-back, as well as his futsal career. He later moved to Europe joining Portuguese side Benfica where he rose through the ranks to the senior team.

He helped the side win the Portuguese league and cup double the season before moving to City. It’s been a steady rise in performances since. That has also brought more trophies both for club and country.

It’s not surprising then that the club has decided to celebrate his life and achievements with a documentary. This will also provide an opportunity for the Cityzens to know him better.

With 10 trophies already won at the Etihad and City looking to achieve even more success in the years to come, the 28-year-old is definitely a club legend in the making.

Bravo! Ederson. (Pun intended).