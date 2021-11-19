Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge in a game Everton. We’re back from the international break and we have a full slate of football!

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday, 21 November, 2021 kick off at 14.00 pm (BST, UK), 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Stuart Attwell.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Harry Lennard.

Fourth official: Craig Pawson.

VAR: Chris Kavanagh.

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Pep Guardiola’s men come into the tie having won each of the last two matches against Club Brugge and Manchester United respectively.

Defeat to Crystal Palace in our last domestic home game brought an end to an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, which had stretched back to the opening day of the 2021-22 season.

After a bright start to the campaign, Everton are searching for their first win since the end of September, losing two and drawing three of their past five matches.

They currently sit 11th in the table, while City are just three points off the summit in second.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Ferran Torres out with injury and Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are questionable. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For Everton, they will be without Andre Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure. Yerry Mina is doubtful and Mason Holgate is suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Everton