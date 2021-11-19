Pep Talk: “We are used to playing with one less day before,”

Pep Guardiola says additional time ahead of this weekend’s clash with Everton will help preparation after the international break. Good news for Pep and his club as they get until Sunday.

Pep also had new injury updates, some Everton talk and much more-

“We are used to playing with one less day before,”

“This is an exception. We didn’t complain before. And we won’t now.

“If the broadcaster wants us to play Sunday, we play Sunday. Other times we have played Saturday 12:30.”

“I am concerned because we are unlucky, we always have problems when players come back from international break,” he said.

“This is not an exception. All the time we give them fit,- but they can come back not fit. It can happen.”

“We have finished the first quarter of the season – and have many games ahead of us.

“In general we made good performances, but we dropped points at home when we were not at our normal level.

“Now, until January, there is no international break and hopefully we can get a point and qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title at the end of the season.

“I would not say the previous seasons when we were champions or close to the top, the race was as difficult as it is now.”

“Jack is getting better after he went to the national team,” Guardiola revealed at his pre-match press conference.

“Phil Foden came back with a knock and a problem with his leg, but he is getting better and, unfortunately, Kevin got positive from COVID in Belgium and will be isolating for 10 days.

“Jack, I don’t think [will be available]. Phil, we will see.”

“Forget about the fitness, forget about the momentum,” he added.

“He is positive. He has to recover well and try and be healthy. The human being is more important than anything else.

“When one person is positive we have to be careful because people are still dying. He was vaccinated, so now he is more protected. Hopefully the symptoms will be minor.

“When he comes back negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible.

“We are not concerned about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. The person is more important.

“When someone gets a positive you have to be careful. We have to help him and hopefully it goes well whilst he is isolated.”