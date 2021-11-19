Manchester City Star Tests Positive for Covid-19

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s home encounter with Everton.

De Bruyne scored for Belgium in a midweek international draw with Wales and will need to isolate for ten days, ruling him out of the visit by the Toffees and Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris St-Germain.

Manager Pep Guardiola was upbeat when he advised of the Belgian’s condition during his pre-match press conference.

“The symptoms will be minor hopefully. As soon as possible, he can come back. We do not worry about what we are going to miss. The person is more important. We have to help him and hope it goes well while he’s isolated.”

While it’s a huge blow to City’s league campaign, we wish Kevin all the best and hope he is well soon.