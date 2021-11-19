Manchester City Women v Aston Villa Women – Preview, Team News and Prediction

Match: Manchester City Women v Aston Villa Women

Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester

Kick-off: 11.30am

Manchester City Women will seek their first home WSL win of the season as Aston Villa visit the Academy Stadium on Saturday. Victory will not only see the blues move up the table, but most likely keep manager Gareth Taylor in a job for at least another week.

The City boss is coming under increased pressure following City’s stuttering campaign, which as seen them drop from title contenders to a side struggling at the wrong end of the league.

The blues won their previous two encounters by huge scorelines, and Taylor will be hoping for a similar score on Saturday. In the WSL, City were 6-0 up at half-time, before running out 7-0 winners, while the blues put eight without reply past Villa in last season’s FA Cu tie.

Preview

The blues go into the match on the back of another two successive defeats, this time to Chelsea and away at Manchester United as Gareth Taylor’s side continue to struggle for form.

Last weekend’s defeat to Chelsea, their heaviest in the league since 2014, left the blues in ninth place in the league, three points and three places behind Saturday’s opponents. Villa will be looking for a modicum of revenge against the blues after City put seven past the Villans without reply last season.

Both sides had contrasting fortunes last time out, with City losing to Chelsea, while Villa won 1-0 at Brighton.

Team News

City have no new injury worries ahead of the clash with Villa. The blues will be still without Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Roebuck and Esme Morgan, alongside defensive duo Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze. Chloe Kelly remains a long-term absentee, while Janine Beckie may miss out after being left out of the Canadian squad.

Prediction

City need a result but the confidence isn’t there. That can only help Villa and sadly, I see them getting something out of this match.

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa