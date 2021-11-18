Two Midfielders linked to Manchester City for as soon as January

Silly season continues as Manchester City have been linked with two midfielders in quick succession. The players are Frenkie De Jong and Xavi Simons.

Starting with De Jong, the Barcelona man has been a fixture at the club, but many insiders claim Xavi is not a huge admirer of him and he could be moved as soon as January. Among the suitors are City, Inter Milan and Newcastle. Frenkie is a solid player and he had his breakout with Ajax some years ago, but he has not been as in form recently or with Barcelona to be honest.

This move would be unusual for City as they have many midfielders both established and several good prospects already on the books. One would imagine striker and fullback would be priority. We’ll see if anything materializes.

Simons, a young midfielder is deemed on the outs in Paris. He joined them from Barcelona but has been unable to break in to the first team. He could now leave on a free next summer. City and Pep would love to have him and as has been reported he is set to talk with several clubs in January. An interesting player, he could add to City’s midfield room though i’m unsure if there is the playing time he desires here.

Thoughts on the two new reports?