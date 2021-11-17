Vicky Losada: “Football is about this – passion, emotion. In those games, it gets bigger.”

Vicky Losada is a true warrior. As she previewed the Manchester derby, her first, the Spanish star and new City star was amazed at the reaction of City’s fans and how they look at the derby.

Speaking prior to the match she had much to say-

“It was a great experience. I know what the Derby is like: for Barca and Espanyol, I had the same feeling. “This is a different competition with the Conti Cup but it’s United v City! “Football is about this – passion, emotion. In those games, it gets bigger. “It was amazing to see the girls fight in the last game. You could see it was a different game – a special one. “We played most of the game with 10 players so to have come away with a result was amazing. “It’s a massive game and hopefully, I can play in the next one.” “Sometimes, it can take time to adapt but it didn’t’ take much time. From the beginning, the girls welcomed me on and off the pitch, which helped. “I see myself getting better every day. That’s the most important thing.”

Great mindset from a great player. City have had mixed results this season, but that’s why she was brought in to shore up those weaknesses. Hopefully it will improve.