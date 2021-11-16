Manchester City’s Mendy Hit With Further Charges

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, has been charged with two further counts of rape. The French signing from Monaco in 2017 had already been charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault in August.

The left back was suspended by City and appeared in court on 10th September, where he was remanded in custody before being hit with the further charges yesterday. He will appear before Stockport magistrates today.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between October 2021 and August 2021, and a trial date has been set for 24th January 2022.

Cheshire police have reminded the public that criminal proceedings against Mendy are “live and has a right to a fair trial,” and we urge supporters to remember that Mendy is innocent until proven guilty, prior to posting on social media.