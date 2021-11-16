The International Break – Manchester City Injury Updates

It is safe to say the majority of football fans do not like when international breaks come around, mainly due to the fear of injury to club players. This is very much true for the current international break with fixtures increasing going into the end of 2021.

Manchester City fans are fans which have a right to be especially worried considering the luck – or lack of – that the blues have had in prior breaks.

Already this season, starlet Phil Foden and the outstanding Kevin De Bruyne have missed substantial periods of time with City due to injuries sustained whilst competing in the Euros last summer.

A more recent blow was the news that Ferran Torres had fractured his foot and Cole Palmer picked up a hamstring injury.

News has come in recently that both Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish have left the England camp ahead of their fixture against San Marino. Sterling is said to have left due to personal circumstances which have not been made public. However, despite Grealish coming on as a sub in England’s 5-0 victory against Albania, he has indeed left the camp due to an injury.

It is believed that it is not going to be a major setback for City’s summer signing but with 3 matches in one week alone coming up for the blues, any injury is a concern.

Bernado Silva was a further worry earlier last week with Portugal’s boss Fernando Santos saying Silva had “muscle complaints”. Albeit there was good news for fans and Pep Guardiola when Silva featured in Portugal’s 2-1 loss to Serbia last night.

We’ll see how they all respond as Everton is coming up on Sunday.