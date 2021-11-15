Gareth Taylor: “It was a tough score for us to take,”

Gareth Taylor believes Manchester City’s 4-0 Women’s Super League defeat to Chelsea wasn’t a fair reflection of his players’ performance.

In what has been a fairly down season for the women’s side, Taylor is adamant his side has been unlucky.

Let’s see what he said-

“It was a tough score for us to take, especially with how we played in the first half,”

“The players showed quality in how we fought back but it was disappointing to go in at the break conceding an extra goal.

“I thought in the first half we were very good, in the second half it was more even and again we’re punished, we don’t defend well enough from a set-piece.

“It’s a tough score to take but there were real positives. On another day we stay in the game and have a chance to win it.

“I thought our build-up play was great from the back all the way forward. We controlled possession in the first period and the players did exactly what I asked.

“I spoke about the pride in the performance at half time despite being behind, we don’t want to be conceding but our reaction to it was very good.

“We dominated possession particularly in the first half and that’s what we look at. Usually performance leads to a result, but today it hasn’t done.”

“We just need that little bit more fortune and be more ruthless in attack when it matters and cut out errors at the back.

“We move to the next game, simple as that. We need to beat Aston Villa (next weekend).”