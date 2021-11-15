Denis Zakaria Remains Manchester City Target -report

Another day, another midfielder linked to Manchester City. Denis Zakaria is said to still be a target foor City as many clubs are ‘lined up’ for him.

Reports have Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp being keen, as Juventus enters the race and are not ‘scared’ of competition having contacted Zakaria’s agent. SW had the report.

The midfielder is an interesting one as he can play the 6, 8 and even some CB. For Gladbach, he has held all those positions and performed well. He impressed vs ity in the UCL and now could head to England.

The price will be a sticking point as Gladbach are holding out for 45M+ Euros and few clubs will hit that. A possible deal could include player and 25-30M. Many possibilities.

He has been linked with a move away for a long minute and this Summer seems to be when he gets his wish as his contract runs down.

Thoughts on Zakaria?