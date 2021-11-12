Raheem Sterling Transfer ‘Unlikely’, Manchester City Want Contract Extension

Raheem Sterling back in the news as silly season kicks up with January just around the corner. The latests is that City will want to keep the winger and sign him to a contract extension. Jack Gaughan reported today that City will begin extension talks soon and want to keep him here long term.

Barcelona were the latest club to keep their interest in him, but seriously are they just messing with City? Earlier reports had Barca wanting him on loan and then for around 45 million Euros which is frankly ludicrous.

Especially when Barca could not afford to pay Xavi’s release clause at Al-Assad. It’s an unserious rumor.

So, other than Real Madrid, I highly doubt Sterling has any inkling to leave any time soon. That is great news for City as they can get this extension done quicker.

Sterling has had mixed form recently, though he is still an incredible player with dynamism and verticality.

I would want him extended.

Thoughts on the latests in the Raheem Sterling saga?