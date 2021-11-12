Christopher Nkunku Linked to Manchester City

Manchester City have got a close and personal view of Nkunku as he played vs City earlier this season. Reports are he impressed, so much so that City are interested in making a bid for the Leipzig player.

According to Scorers, the talks have opened and City have contacted them about whether he is available.

The midfielder is quite versatile and his form has been raging hot as he has turned in good performance after good performance for the German side.

He is worth 47 million Euros according to Transfermarkt, so City could launch bids in the 40-45 mil range as soon as January.

I would like this love, Nukunku is a great player and can do the job at 6,8 and even some false nine and winger roles. We know Pep loves these type of players and the price is not prohibitive nor should it impact the Summer window spending.

Thoughts on Nkunku?