On top of a very disappointing draw against Middlesbrough on Sunday, Manchester City may have lost their top striker for good.

Sergio Agüero limped off the pitch in the final minutes of the season half and was replaced by Nolito. The Argentine striker was in clear pain and it looked like he had a groin problem.

Asked about Agüero's situation, Pep Guardiola simply said: "I think it's an injury". Pep went on to clarify it was on Sergio's right leg and tests on Monday would determine the exact extent of the injury and how long he will be out for.

There are three weeks in the Premier League season, and if it's a pulled muscle, that is exactly how long it will take for the injury to heal. If it's just discomfort, Agüero should be back for next Saturday's match against Crystal Palace.

It is likely this is a more serious problem, though, and we'll only see Agüero again in preseason. The good news for City and Guardiola is that Gabriel Jesus is back, so the Brazilian can certainly replace Agüero for the final four games of the season if Sergio is indeed not returning.

Get well soon, Kun!