The next Manchester City match is upon us! The Citizens travel to the Riverside Stadium for a key Premier League game against Middlesbrough, and Pep Guardiola has got some players back.

This is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: 13. Willy Caballero, 54. Angus Gunn

Defenders: 3. Bacary Sagna, 4. Vincent Kompany, 5. Pablo Zabaleta, 11. Aleksandar Kolarov, 22. Gaël Clichy, 24. John Stones, 30. Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: 6. Fernando, 7. Raheem Sterling, 15. Jesús Navas, 17. Kevin De Bruyne, 18. Fabian Delph, 19. Leroy Sané, 21. David Silva, 25. Fernandinho, 42. Yaya Touré, 75. Aleix García

Forwards: 9. Nolito, 10. Sergio Agüero, 33. Gabriel Jesus, 72. Kelechi Iheanacho

A nearly full strength squad available to Guardiola, although a few doubts remain. Stones isn't fully recovered and will undergo a late fitness test. David Silva is also a doubt, but he could be back on the bench. Bacary Sagna was a reserve in the Manchester Derby and is ready to start on Sunday. Claudio Bravo misses out with a calf injury. Ilkay Gundogan is also an injury absence.

Predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Caballero; Sagna, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho, Delph; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sané; Agüero

The match kicks off at 2:05pm BST (UK) / 9:05am ET, 6:05am PT (USA) / 6:35pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

