Manchester City will definitely not win any trophies this season having been eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The Citizens were the better team and deserved better luck, but football isn't fair and City now have to focus on the Premier League.
After the game, not a lot of players went to social media to speak to their fans, but we did get some reactions from Sergio Agüero, Willy Caballero and coach Pep Guardiola, who also spoke to the media.
Here's a round-up of the reactions to Sunday's loss:
Proud of this team and City's fans who came to cheer us on. We gave it all and deserved another result. But this is football. C'mon City!— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) April 23, 2017
I don't have regrets. We created more chances than Arsenal.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 23, 2017
No tengo nada que lamentar. Creamos más ocasiones que el Arsenal.#mcfc #facup pic.twitter.com/bMEboaHGyr
We are sad, but we must stand up to finish the games to play.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 23, 2017
Estamos tristes, pero debemos levantarnos para los partidos que faltan.#mcfc pic.twitter.com/1SDGKMJOHk
We will improve. Next season we will be stronger.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 23, 2017
Mejoraremos. La próxima temporada seremos más fuertes.#cityatwembley #facup #mcfc pic.twitter.com/NJ9zREsVbU
"We have three or four days to recover [before the game with United]. Today we are sad but as soon as possible we will stand up.
"We tried to change many things. Some days we did it but results show who you are, they could be better, could be worse.
“In games like this, a semi-final is like a final, you cannot expect control every situation but we control most of the time.
“They play long balls to [Olivier] Giroud and they counter-attack and with set pieces they are a tall team. They beat us because of this.
"We make a good performance; we play like you have to play a final. We did absolutely everything to play, like yesterday Tottenham. Congratulations to Arsenal and Chelsea to achieve the final.
"We will improve next season and be stronger. We make a good cup performance. All the games away against Premier League teams. We arrive here and we compete, create more chances than our opponent, and hit the post. It was a little bit similar like what happened in the season.
"The teams does not need to do a lot of things score goals [against us]. We have some problem to score but we play like we want.
"At the end we are sad. Tomorrow we have to stand up and prepare for the games we have still to play."
Pep Guardiola, Source: ManCity.com