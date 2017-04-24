 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City players react to FA Cup semi-final loss against Arsenal

Not a lot of activity on social media after a loss, which is understandable

By Renato Goncalves
Manchester City will definitely not win any trophies this season having been eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The Citizens were the better team and deserved better luck, but football isn't fair and City now have to focus on the Premier League.

After the game, not a lot of players went to social media to speak to their fans, but we did get some reactions from Sergio Agüero, Willy Caballero and coach Pep Guardiola, who also spoke to the media.

Here's a round-up of the reactions to Sunday's loss:

"We have three or four days to recover [before the game with United]. Today we are sad but as soon as possible we will stand up.

"We tried to change many things. Some days we did it but results show who you are, they could be better, could be worse.

“In games like this, a semi-final is like a final, you cannot expect control every situation but we control most of the time.

“They play long balls to [Olivier] Giroud and they counter-attack and with set pieces they are a tall team. They beat us because of this.

"We make a good performance; we play like you have to play a final. We did absolutely everything to play, like yesterday Tottenham. Congratulations to Arsenal and Chelsea to achieve the final.

"We will improve next season and be stronger. We make a good cup performance. All the games away against Premier League teams. We arrive here and we compete, create more chances than our opponent, and hit the post. It was a little bit similar like what happened in the season.

"The teams does not need to do a lot of things score goals [against us]. We have some problem to score but we play like we want.

"At the end we are sad. Tomorrow we have to stand up and prepare for the games we have still to play."

Pep Guardiola, Source: ManCity.com

