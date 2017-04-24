Manchester City will definitely not win any trophies this season having been eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The Citizens were the better team and deserved better luck, but football isn't fair and City now have to focus on the Premier League.

After the game, not a lot of players went to social media to speak to their fans, but we did get some reactions from Sergio Agüero, Willy Caballero and coach Pep Guardiola, who also spoke to the media.

Here's a round-up of the reactions to Sunday's loss:

Proud of this team and City's fans who came to cheer us on. We gave it all and deserved another result. But this is football. C'mon City! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) April 23, 2017

Congratulations Arsenal, very proud of my teammates and also the magnificent support from our fans. Felicitaciones a Arsenal, muy orgulloso de mis compañeros y también del magnífico apoyo de nuestros fans.#comeoncity #w13 #ilovethislife #facup #amoestavidanoquierootra A post shared by Willy Caballero (@willycaba) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

I don't have regrets. We created more chances than Arsenal.

No tengo nada que lamentar. Creamos más ocasiones que el Arsenal.#mcfc #facup pic.twitter.com/bMEboaHGyr — PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 23, 2017

We are sad, but we must stand up to finish the games to play.

Estamos tristes, pero debemos levantarnos para los partidos que faltan.#mcfc pic.twitter.com/1SDGKMJOHk — PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 23, 2017